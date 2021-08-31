HELENA, Mont. - One household Montana high school basketball name is off the recruiting board. Brayden Koch has made his announcement on where he is headed next fall.
With high school basketball season on the horizon, star Capital Bruins guard Brayden Koch has announced his formal commitment to Carroll College as he takes the final steps towards achieving his dreams of playing basketball at the next level.
Koch broke the news Friday, August 27 via Twitter. I wanted to learn more about what the senior guard was most grateful for with the commitment to Carroll and two things stuck out amongst the rest: Where and when.
"So yeah, getting to play in my hometown in front of my friends and family, and play the game I love, it's a great opportunity for me," said Koch. "Just for my senior season that I can commit and get that relief off my back, so I can just go play ball. Then, excited for the future to see what it's going to bring."
Koch, an all-state player just a year ago, brings a dynamic ability to the table for the Bruins squad this season, posting averages of nearly 19-points, 4 assists and 3 steals per game as a junior. I also talked with head coach Guy Almquist who told me that Carroll is not only getting a great basketball player, but a great leader saying in part, "When your best player is your most coachable player, you're in a great spot."