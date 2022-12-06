Carroll College head football coach Troy Purcell wins AFCA NAIA Region 5 Coach of the Year

HELENA, Mont. - The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Tuesday placed Carroll College Head Coach Troy Purcell as the NAIA Region Five Coach of the Year.
A release from Carroll College said the AFCA picks five regional Coach of the Year winners of of the Association's five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, and NAIA.
Association members vote for the winning coaches of each region and division.
This is Purcell's first year winning the title--the first AFCA Regional Coach of the Year win for Carroll College since former head coach Mike Van Diest was recognized four years in a row from 2007 to 2010.
The following are the AFCA Regional Coaches of the Year for the NAIA:
- Region 1: Mike Jasper, Bethel University (Tenn.)
- Region 2: Jordan Langs, Indiana Wesleyan University
- Region 3: Joe Woodley, Grand View University
- Region 4: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College
- Region 5: Troy Purcell, Carroll College (Mont.)
The AFCA will honor the winners uring the 2023 AFCA Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina Monday, Jan. 9, 2023