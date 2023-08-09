The Carroll College Men’s Soccer team has narrowly missed its conference tournament for the last couple years, so this year with a brand-new head coach, the team is looking to change that.
After going 6-9-1 last season, Carroll hired Austin Shick to take over the Saints program, and the team is already looking much different than it did a season ago.
“We do have a lot to prove, and we have more incoming players than returning players so it's quite the job to match those goals and kind of align all that but we’re working pretty hard at it," Shick said.
One of those incoming players is Michael Mojzis, a junior midfielder from Slovakia who spent the last two years at Yavapai College in Arizona.
“Me personally I want to play as much as I can and help the team to win as many games as possible and then do good in school, do good in social life and just have a good time here," Mojzis said.
Although the team is filled with newcomers, coach Shick still knows what kind of identity he wants his team to have.
“I would like to be good at all facets of the game, I would like to transition well, I would like to counter press well, I would like to press high up the field well. I would like to score goals in a lot of different way, set pieces and cutbacks and early crosses and you know finding the nine. We’re going to train it all and find where their strengths are, really hone those, find our weaknesses and really close the gap in those pieces so we don’t have a lot of frailties," Shick said.
The team will open up its season with a game against the University of Lethbridge this Saturday.