Things at Carroll College just got a whole lot bigger with the announcement that seven-Foot center Zane Foster will be transferring to the Fighting Saints this next year.
Foster stands at 7 '0 without shoes and after originally committing to play for Central Michigan, he decided to come to Carroll College, and the big man already has some tall goals.
“(My goal) would be to be an All-American, and you know I just want to be part of a successful team. Winning in basketball is so much fun and to be good, I don’t know it's something special,” Foster said.
Foster is coming into Carroll in the first year of new head coach Ryan Lundgren, who was introduced in June. Foster had the opportunity to meet Lundgren and see Helena when he drove through it this summer.
“So, you get the old brick-y kind of buildings and warmer weather and I like that a lot actually. It felt good being around.,” Foster said.
After going to high school in Washington, Foster spent a season at Saginaw Valley State and a season at Green River Community College.
He also played in the Crawsover pro-am league in the 2022 summer, where he matched up with several NBA players, including 2022 top three draft pick Chet Holmgren.
“I got to guard Chet the whole game, He scoured and stuff but I held my own you know. In Comparison, I was a community college JUCO guy to a number two NBA pick. So then I got invited back to come play the next day,” Foster said.
Last year there were zero seven footers in the Frontier Conference so Foster may be the tallest this season.