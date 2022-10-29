HELENA- Carroll beat Rocky 24-0 last week and found themselves back in the NAIA top 25, but behind Rocky. A team that they had just dominated from start to finish, shutting out one of the best offenses in the Frontier Conference. After almost losing to Eastern Oregon a few weeks ago, the Fighting Saints came out and made a statement today. That Saints defense has not given up a touchdown in over 12 quarters now and the 3 points they did give up, was the second-string defense.
It was a very special day, as all of the seniors were honored before the game, including a staff member. Some players who have been playing at this school for over 7 years.
None more special than Tony Collins. After a very successful career, the community around Carroll gathered and made sure that Tony's mother would get to see him play his final game. This is the first game she has been a part of, and tears of joy and happiness were shared on the field after the game.
Carroll has two final games on the road, and it begins with Southern Oregon next Saturday. Austin Parr, SWX.