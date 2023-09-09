  • Jack Marshall // SWX Montana Helena

In a battle of top 15 teams in the NAIA, Carroll College hosted St Thomas (FL) and came out on top 26-23. Carroll advanced to 2-0 with the win after beating Montana Tech 21-19 last week. 

