The NAIA released their preseason coaches poll on Monday with three Frontier Conference schools landing inside the top 25.
The College of Idaho, who was picked to win the Frontier Conference back in July, landed highest on the poll with a #12 ranking. Carroll College, who earned a share of the regular season league title last year along with the College of Idaho, was the highest Montana school on the list at #15. Montana Tech was close behind with a #16 ranking. The Saints went 8-3 last season, losing 17-14 to Grand View University in the first round of the NAIA playoffs. The Orediggers finished with an overall record of 7-3 last fall.
Other Frontier Conference teams receiving votes included both Montana Western (6 votes) and Arizona Christian (30 votes).
The defending NAIA national champs from Northwestern (Iowa) earn the preseason #1 ranking after receiving 17 of the 18 first place votes.
Click here to view the full preseason poll.