Carroll College volleyball team got its season underway last Friday by hosting the Big Sky Challenge Tournament in Helena.
“It was awesome, I love playing in this gym with all the people there, so it was just really fun to get out there and just swing away and play since we haven’t been able to do that for a couple of months,” Carroll College Senior Outside Hitter Mara Lynch said.
Last year the Fighting Saints finished third in the Frontier Conference but lost their opening-round postseason match to Montana Western. It was part of an up-and-down season for Carroll after the Saints had been nationally ranked earlier in the year,
“We gotta get over the hump of playing all these five-set matches and sometimes winning, sometimes losing. We have to start playing some more stable volleyball and raise our level just a bit, hold each other accountable. I mean I think as far as goals go you always have those end goals but the ones in the meantime are the ones of holding ourselves accountable,” Maureen Boyle, Carroll College head volleyball coach, said.
The Saints are already facing adversity to begin the season as junior Elisabeth Heuiser is sidelined with a knee injury. Helping fill that void will be her freshman sister Lauren who was an all-state player at Helena High last fall.
“There's going to be growing pains and we knew that coming in. With Elisabeth out, we’re trying to fill that role and when you fill it when a freshman you’re going to take some lumps,” Boyle said.
Boyle is in her 19th year at the helm of Carroll College, so even with challenges, the Saints still have high hopes.
“Well one of our goals is definitely to get to the national championship tournament, and win the conference,” Lynch said.
Carroll will head to Missoula to take on the University of Montana on August 21.