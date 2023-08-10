HELENA, Mont. - Carroll College women’s soccer team has been able to produce some winning teams over the last decade and this year they’re going to be looking to do the same, even though some key starters from last year's team have gone.
The saints made the Cascade Conference playoffs last year behind a 9-5-4 regular season record and senior Natalie Brown knows what it will take to repeat that success.
“To start out I think we need to build kind of our new identity as a team. We have a very young team, so we lost, I think it was, five starters last year, so we’ve got a couple good spots for either some returners or some of the freshmen to step up,” Brown, a senior outside back, said.
Brown is one of only three seniors on Carroll's roster, and before she goes to law school, she wants to enjoy her final season.
“I’d say I’m most excited just to play games, I mean like I said this could potentially be my last year so I’m just excited to get on the pitch and have some fun,” she said.
One important piece the Saints have returning is head coach David Thorvilson who is returning for his seventeenth year leading the program.
“So, our leadership is going to be in the middle of the field for us, I think they’re kind of the field generals. We want to have the ability to break teams down whether it's through pace or through passing the ball. Our identity is going to be very hard to beat and we’re going to look to score goals,” Torvilson said.
Carroll will be in action with a home scrimmage this Saturday and a home exhibition game on Monday as they prepare for their season opener in just over two weeks.
“It's just a chance to get all 24 girls a little bit of time on the ball, start to put some pairings together that my assistant coach and I might think work well and then trying to figure out minutes and system of play and all those things that get you ready for the opener of August 26th,” Torvilson said.
Carroll's scrimmage this Saturday will be at home against Casper College. The first regular season game on the 26th will also be at home against Northwestern College from Iowa.