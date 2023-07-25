After being hired in late June it's been a pretty busy summer for Ryan Lundgren, who was tabbed as the new head coach for Carroll College Men’s Basketball. A big part of Lundgren's introduction was the feedback, as the new coach says his phone was blowing up…
“You know I would be giving full attention to my wife and daughter and everything that we were doing and then at night once London, our daughter went to bed, then I would probably take an hour and try to respond to a hundred texts and I probably did that for about three or four nights until I got back to everybody so," Lundgren said.
Lundgren noted in his press conference that he needed two or three more players, so he has been very busy trying to find them.
“I've spent time in Idaho and Utah regionally, but I have taken trips to Houston, Los Angeles, Portland and Las Vegas, I’ve been all over the place for sure," he said.
Once he gets some new talent, Lundgren will then finally prepare to make the move up to the treasure state.
“The outdoors is going to be great; you know we have two dogs; we love to be outside, there's tons of hiking trails and streams and lakes. We’re just looking forwards to getting here full time and enjoying the rest of the summer and getting to know the team better and getting started with them," Lundgren said. "We’ll be up here full time August first and just diving in headfirst and getting ready for school and the team arriving in mid-August, a lot of exciting stuff.”
And while he isn’t in Helena yet, Lundgren already has a favorite food spot.
“Had a burger at the Gold Bar, and that was an unbelievable burger," he said.
Carroll’s school year will start in late August.