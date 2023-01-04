Did he get it off in time? Revisiting the wild finish in the 2022 Frontier Conference championship

BUTTE, Mont. -- The most legendary season in Montana Tech men's basketball history was capped off with its most legendary moment.
"I still don't know what was going through my mind... it all happened so fast," said former Montana Tech guard Drew Huse. "I saw that I was going to be wide open, so I was like, 'Alright, if it comes to me...' You don't have an option at that point. Clock's almost gone, you've got to shoot it."
Those are Huse's thoughts on the game-winning buzzer beater that came in the waning seconds of a thrilling Frontier Conference championship game on Feb. 28, 2022, between two schools that were the class of the conference.
In the 2021-22 season, both the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Carroll College Fighting Saints won at least 27 games, were ranked in the top 15 of the NAIA poll at season's end, and earned a No. 3 seed in the national tournament.
With the two teams splitting their regular season contests, a rubber match in the finals, in which neither team ever led by more than two possessions, just had to happen.
And the Orediggers, winners of only seven games just five years prior, got their storybook ending with a 62-61 victory.
"When we got there [my freshman year], we were terrible," Huse said. "We were probably the worst team in the conference."
"But then in our redshirt freshman year, we got a little bit better," Huse continued. "The next year, we got a little better, beat the Griz, got better. Every year we got better and better. To cap it off our senior year like that... that's what made it so sweet for a lot of us."
But hold on--a moment like this can't be so memorable without a little controversy...
Additional angles from the Carroll Athletics broadcast show that the shot clock may have already expired by the time the ball came out of Huse's hands. With no replay review to check, the call on the floor stood.
There had been some discourse about it on social media in the time since, including a back-and-forth Twitter exchange between Tech's star guard Sindou Diallo and Carroll's All-American Jovan Sljivancanin. However, nothing definitive has ever been shown.
So, did he get it off in time? Of course he did... at least, that's what Huse's teammates will tell you.
"What people tend to forget is that, when there's one second [on the shot clock] and it goes to zero, there's still 0.9, 0.8, 0.7," Diallo said. "I think he got it off within those seconds."
"Photos don't do it justice because in the real game, you can see it come out, and the buzzer goes off," said former Montana Tech center Taylor England. "It is what it is. It's a good shot with no time left."
And as for Huse himself?
"Yes, and I'll never say no, and I'll always say yes," Huse said. "Even if you don't believe me, I'll still say yes."
We may never find the truth, but we do know one thing for certain: the story isn't over.
As the controversial finish remains just that--controversial--these teams will meet on Thursday, Jan. 5 for the first time since that crazy game, as 13th-ranked Montana Tech (13-2, 1-1) is hoping to keep its hot start flaming, while Carroll (7-6, 1-1) finally has the chance to get the sour taste of defeat out of its mouth. It's must-watch basketball.
Look for a packed house in Montana Tech's HPER Complex on Jan. 5... and if Huse and England are true to their word, you might see a couple familiar faces in the crowd.