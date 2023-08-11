On this week's Saints senior spotlight, we talk to Hunter Mecham:
Mecham might just go from man handling defensive lineman to man handling cows at your local veterinary office.
Originally from Las Vegas, Mecham is studying Anthrozoology with a path in Pre-Vet Medicine at Carroll College.
“Growing up I was always into medicine, just I didn’t really think I wanted to work with humans and then kind of came here and started working with the animals and next thing you I realized that's what I wanted to do,” Mecham, a senior offensive lineman, said.
And when it comes to the type of animals, he wants to work with…
“I’m thinking of large animals, growing up I was only around dogs. Now I’ve got horses around and cows and that's really fun you know, there's a little bit of a threat of injury ha-ha. So, I find it kind of fun,” Mecham joked.
On the football field Mecham is in his fifth season with Carroll but in his first with new offensive line coach Mitch Malot.
“He (Mecham) has the leadership and that older guy mentality; I think it's his fifth fall or fourth fall so he has that leadership role. Being that older guy in the group so he’s setting examples on and off the field for all of our guys,” Malot said.
Mecham has been named All-Conference three times and helped lead the Saints to a Frontier Conference Championship last year, but for this season, the expectations are higher.
“Get at least first team all-conference if not all-American, definitely get the conference and then if we can, get the natty,” Mecham said.
‘Yeah, our number one goal is to win. We want to win the game, obviously we want to do the best we can to protect number #11 Jack (Prka) we want to keep the quarterback up and do the best we can, our main goal is to win,” Malot said.
Carroll will kick off its season against Montana Tech on August 31st in Butte.