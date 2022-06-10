HELENA -- The Carroll Fighting Saints announced the addition of former Lady Griz guard Kyndall Keller to the women's basketball team.
Keller is a 5'9" guard from Havre, who played at 49 games over the last two seasons for Montana. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.
For the Lady Griz, Keller averaged 13 minutes a game in 2021-22, serving as a defensive cog off the bench for head coach Brian Holsinger.
There is familiarity between Keller and the Fighting Saints. Her grandfather, Jim Gross, coached the team in the 1990's, and both of Keller's parents played at the school.
As a Blue Pony, Keller was named the 2020 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and won two Class A state titles in 2018 and 2019.
This won't be the first time Keller has played for head coach Rachelle Sayers. Keller previously played on an AAU team coached by Sayers, and credited her as part of the reason for the move to Helena.
"Rachelle was my AAU coach a few years back and I really liked her, and I have some family ties here," Keller said, according to a press release.
"I thought this would be a really cool place to be, so I'm super excited and grateful for this opportunity."
Sayers added in part: "Kyndall is a perfect fit for our program. She is an extremely hard worker, competitor and winner...She is a great on-ball defender and a competitor that can take over a game. She fits our culture and will bring a great presence to the court as well as the Helena and Carroll community."