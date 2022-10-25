HELENA- The Frontier Conference title race is opened up after this weekend. College of Idaho losing, Montana Tech and Carroll securing big wins in the conference, opens up a three-way tie atop the standings heading into week ten.
The wins by Carroll and MT Tech also moved them up into the latest NAIA top twenty-five rankings.
Updated as of 10/25/2022:
College of Idaho- #12 (Previously #7)
Montana Tech- #23 (Previously #24)
Rocky Mountain College- #24 (Previously #14)
Carroll College- #25 (Previously unranked but received votes)
Just three weeks left in the regular season. Who will take the crown atop the Frontier Conference? Make sure you tune into SWX Montana to find out.