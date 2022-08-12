Helena- Jack Prka or sunshine, as they called him in high-school, is a standout product from Coeur d'Alene Idaho. Prka won over the starting job for the fighting saints as a freshman last year, just three games into the season. For most incoming freshman, the stage might have been too big, the lights maybe too bright, but not for Prka though. He led the saints to a five and two record to finish the season. Throwing for over thirteen hundred yards and thirteen touchdowns, ranking him fourth in the frontier conference, while playing just seven total games. Heading into his second year as the fighting saints starting quarterback, Prka knows a year of experience is big for the growth of this team.
“I think that definitely in the huddle there's a lot more peace and calmness in our huddle. Just guys rallying each other and being leaders, we’ve been trying to work on that during winter ball, through that grind and all that stuff.”
The hard work and dedication that jack has put into this off season shows not only on the field, but with his head coach, who believes his age won’t be a factor.
“Sophomore, junior, whatever it really doesn’t matter. You know he’s got seven games under his belt right now. You know he’s a good leader out there, first one on the field and last one off the field, picks the highest part of the hill to run up and down to get into better shape. Expect great things out of him with those seven games.”
Carroll kicks off the season at Nelson Stadium August 27th, against Montana Western.