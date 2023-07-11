The Frontier Conference had some big hardwoods news on Tuesday as the Carroll College women's basketball team announced that standout forward Jamie Pickens will be returning to the Saints for one final season.
As a senior this past season, Pickens was named Co-Player of the Year for the Frontier Conference along with Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald.
The Helena High product who started her career with the Lady Griz has been a dominant force in the Frontier. This past season she started all 33 games for Carroll while averaging 17.6 points (second-most in the Frontier) and a league-best 7.7 rebounds per game. She shot 54% from the floor while leading the Frontier Conference with 44 blocks.
With Pickens back in the post for Carroll next season, the Saints will once again have aspirations for a deep run at the NAIA National Tournament.