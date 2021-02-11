Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Blowing and drifting of snow will also occur. * WHERE...For wind chills: all of the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys will experience dangerous wind chill levels. For snowfall: areas from Stevensville south through Darby will experience the greatest impacts from snow. Blowing snow will impact all areas within both valleys. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 2 PM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause snow drifts over roadways. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&