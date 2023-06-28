It's the start of a new era at Carroll College as Ryan Lundgren was named the 28th men's basketball head coach in program history on Tuesday.
Lundgren comes from the College of Southern Idaho, where he helped lead the Golden Eagles to an undefeated regular season as associate head coach.
“When you’re an assistant you think you know everything, when you’re a head coach you don’t think you know anything, and there's some truth to that," Lundgren said. "But with that said, I feel like I have learned under the right people and have been mentored by the right people, that I can step into this position and be ready from day one.”
Lundgren is a Boise State graduate and spent time in Idaho coaching at the high school level in Caldwell, Idaho. Carroll Athletic Director Charlie Gross helped lead the hiring committee and says he made sure the Saints players were included in the decision.
“I found Ryan’s outreach to be very appropriate and purposeful, sharing with me his vision of what Carroll basketball would look like,” Gross said.
Lundgren will be taking over for Kurt Paulson, who led the fighting saints to the NAIA national title game in 2019.
“Most of all, it will be an unselfish team and it will be an enjoyable brand of basketball to watch for our fans. Off the court, I can tell you that this will be an easy team to root for because of who they are as people,” Lundgren said.
While he only has been in Helena for two days, Lundgren already has his recruiting strategy down.
“We want to get the best players in the state of Montana, I believe I have the network and connections to do that. Some people might look at it as a rebuild, I don’t think it is at all, I think we have a lot of returning players that are hungry to compete,” he said.
Between now and the season's start, Lundgren says he wants to add two or three more players to the team.