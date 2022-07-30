GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Yes, you can officially smell football in the air as July comes to a close.
August, of course, is a time for optimism and new beginnings before players put the helmets on.
We start at the bottom of the coaches poll with # 8 MSU Northern.
The Lights finished 1-9 in conference and 1-10 overall but now breathe new life as former Griz defensive coordinator and Big Sky coaching legend, Jerome Souers, takes over as head coach and looks forward to the challenge.
“We’re working very hard on re-establishing the kind of culture that it’s gonna be, or needs to be, in order to be competitive in this conference,” said Souers. “I listened to the numbers for these guys and their rosters and, “what are we gonna do with 120 guys?”. Well, at our first team meeting we had 22.”
Moving up the rankings, Montana Tech gets put in the same place they finished last season at number 5. Finishing 5-5 in conference and overall, there’s plenty of room for improvement, which is something 3rd year coach, Kyle Samson, fully understands.
“[We] definitely need to improve on a lot of things from last fall,” stated Samson.“You know, a 5-5 campaign, which we were excited about how we finished, but we’ve got a lot of work to do to continue to compete at the highest level in this conference.”
Now to the tie at number 2. We start with Carroll, who finished 4th last season. Going 6-4 in conference and overall, 5th year coach, Troy Purcell’s only focus is on today.
“We never talk about championships, we never talk about any of that, because everybody else does,” chuckled Prucell. “You know what I mean? So, we just talk about winning the day. You see it on the back of our shirts, we’re here to win. Just B-G-T, Be Great Today.”
For the other number 2, Rocky finished 2nd last season and found themselves right there again. 7-3 ties them for best record of Montana teams in the conference, and look to have similar success with a team that coach Chris Stutzriem believes has a good mix going into his 5th year.
“We have a lot of guys that have a lot of reps,” said Stutzriem. “Some are young, some are old. But I really feel like they’re ready to compete. We’ve gotta change some things and be better at a lot of things, but I love what they did in the offseason.”
And finally, to the top we go!
Picked to finish number 1, is last season's number 3, Montana Western. The Bulldogs went 7-3 in conference and 8-4 overall, getting eliminated in the postseason by number 1, Lindsey Wilson.
Despite the early exit, 9th year head coach, Ryan Nourse, feels this team is ready to compete once again.
“We have another senior laden team, where these last two years are much different,” stated Nourse. “For me, it seemed like forever that I was playing with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. Where now I’ve got some guys where I can’t believe how long they’ve been around and how well we know one another.”
We’ll see you in the fall!