In this week’s Saints Senior Spotlight, we talk to Camron Rothie, who broke his leg in Carroll’s first game last year. But now nearly one year later he's fully recovered and is an important team leader for Carroll College.
Rothie broke his fibula in Carroll's home opener against Montana Western last year and was out for five games.
“Yeah, that was rough, going through the entire fall camp and then figuring out I broke my leg and I’m probably out for five to whatever just depending on how fast I could get back. It was kind of hard,” Rothie, a redshirt senior, said.
Rothie is originally from Hamilton, where he broke the class A record for touchdowns in a season.
Now the receiver is an important piece in Carroll's offense.
“Cam is one of the most intelligent football players I have had the privilege to coach in my career. Cam is really dedicated to his craft, he’s a great route runner, he understands coverage. He really is a great leader in our group, encouraging, teaching young guys. He’s the same guy every day, you show up and get the same Cam Rothie smile,” Carroll College Offensive Coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said.
After winning the Frontier Conference last year, goals are just as high this year for the Saints.
“We’re going to focus on that first game but really we just want to get back to that conference championship or an opportunity to win a conference championship, so I’d say after the first game focus on that but that's the ultimate goal,” Rothie.
“We’re looking forward to this year with a mature group of wide receivers and quarterbacks and being able to be a balanced offense that can rely upon both,” Alex Pfannenstiel said.
After football Rothie wants to go to law school and partake in some of his hobbies.
‘Ski, hunt, fish, hang out with the boys mostly... Anything hanging out with the boys, that's pretty much it,” Rothie.
Carroll will open its season against Montana Tech in Butte on August 31st.