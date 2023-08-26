In this week's Saints Senior Spotlight, we talk to Carroll College's Jacob Resch who not only has become a good linebacker here, but also a nurse in Helena.
When you see the Billings West product on a football field, the first thing you may notice is his neck pad, which isn’t just for fashion.
“They found out I have spinal stenosis, Leighton Vander Esch the Cowboys linebacker has it, so my C3 to C7, my spinal cords, the gap is little, short so I wear this to help my neck and it's pretty badass too so,” Resch said.
If you think it sounds like Resch knows what he’s talking about in medical terms, you’re right, the redshirt senior graduated this spring with a nursing degree and works at St. Patrick hospital in Helena.
“I just wanted to help people and when I saw the nursing field, I just figured I could help people in the greatest way by being at the bedside and working as a nurse," Resch said.
But don’t let his compassion fool you, on the football field Resch is a menace, racking up 20 tackles and an interception last year for the Saints.
“Jake's a very positive energy, a lot of playmaking, a very physical football player that likes to run and hit and that's what we look for in linebackers here, so he’s been a natural fit.” Carroll College Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach Randy Bandelow said.
And in Resch’s senior year, he is aiming high.
“My goal is just to win games and a team and to get back to where we were last year. I really think we can. We brought back a lot of guys on defense, a lot of guys on offense, I really think we can get back to where we were. And my personal goals, it would be really, really cool to leave with three rings, maybe four rings, who knows,” Resh said.
Resch’s quest for another ring starts on August 31st when Carroll plays Montana Tech in Butte.