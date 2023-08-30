On this week’s Saints Senior Spotlight, who went from being a walk-on to starting safety for Carroll College.
Originally from New Port, Washington, Tug Smith walked onto Carroll's roster in 2019.
“Yeah, you know its nerve wracking, it's like oh man, its nerve wracking but it was fun you know, it was a good challenge and then all the guys on the team were just so welcoming, like such a good family atmosphere that I just loved it. So here we are,” Smith said.
Smith came to Carroll College because he got a scholarship from the school’s ROTC, which he still is a member of.
‘It's a lot of work with ROTC and football but coaches are awesome I just love being here so why not show up and work as hard as you can every day,” Smith said.
“Unbelievable leadership. And his work ethic, you know ROTC young man, he's got two different jobs, three different jobs, full time student, ROTC and a Carroll football player. Very impressed with that, very impressed with that young man, he’s going to go a long way in life, he’s a true winner,” Carroll College Head Football Coach Troy Purcell said.
Now that Smith is on Carroll College’s roster, he has blossomed into the starting safety role for the Saints.
“When we need a big play, Tug is there to make the play, getting guys lined up and he’s kind of the general on the back end making sure things are where they are supposed to be and our fits are correct,” Purcell said.
After football, Tug says he wants a career in law enforcement.
“I mean my dad and my grandpa, and my mom and my dad, they just give back, everything they do, they just say ‘treat others the way you want to be treated, if you love your people, they’ll love you’ stuff like that so I’ve always just wanted to give back and kind of follow in their footsteps I guess,” Smith said.
Tug's senior year will feature at least five home games including senior night against Montana Tech on November 11th.