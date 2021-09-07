HELENA, Mont. - The Carroll women's basketball team has now finalized commitments from three of their recruits. Six foot five center Kaylee Little has announced her commitment to the Carroll College Fighting Saints, and after talking with Little, it quickly became apparent why her decision to attend Carroll was such an easy one.
"Carroll has been a college that my family's gone to, I’m the fourth little to be here, but the first to play basketball. This really means a lot to me, Carroll is such an amazing school and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue playing the sport I love, at my dream college," said Kaylee.
The Little's come from Boise, Idaho, and Kaylee is the fourth of her family to attend Carroll, as her dad, uncle and cousin did as well. However, she is the first to take on the task of student-athlete at Carroll, and that was not always in the cards for her.
"I started playing basketball my freshman year of high school, so a year and a half ago I never imagined being able to play basketball anywhere, much less, at Carroll. I wasn't originally planning on trying out, but some of my friends were like oh you're so tall, they'll put you on the team. And they took a chance on me, put me on the team, and now I’m here," said Kaylee.
Little will don the Bishop Kelly Knights black and gold one last time before trading it in for the Fighting Saints purple and gold. The saints tip-off their season at home against the 2019 national champion in Southeastern University, and will also match up with 2021's national champion, Westmont, and runner-up, Thomas More. You can find the rest of their schedule here.