Carroll College graduate Alex Hoffman has signed a undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints. Hoffman played offensive tackle for four seasons at Carroll after redshirting in 2016. He came to Carroll as a quarterback and then transitioned over to the offensive line. During his time with the Fighting Saints, Hoffman was named first team all conference in 2019 and 2021.
After his NFL career Hoffman plans on studying to become a doctor. We expect to hear from Hoffman in the coming days so stay tuned.