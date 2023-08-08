Football is back in Helena, with Carroll College opening up call camp today. Now we’re only 24 days from its season opener against Montana Tech in Butte. So, as you can imagine, energy was high.
“First day out, everybody's excited to get back, you got a bunch of new freshmen coming in, and the old guys. Excited to come back from being here in the summer and just working out, a little bit of a change of pace from just running every day so it's good to just get in the football aspect again for sure,” Tucker Jones, a junior linebacker, said.
The Saints were ranked third in the Frontier Conference preseason poll behind College of Idaho and Montana Tech.
“Yeah, everybody is healthy so that's good. Had a lot of energy. I expect that on the first day, that's just kind of how it goes, everybody feels good. Each day you go into this; Tuesday maybe a little sore, Wednesday you’re going to be very very sore, that's just kind of how it goes during the process. Then if you can get through Wednesday then everything will be smooth,” Carroll College Head Football Coach Troy Purcell said.
Purcell will be entering his fifth season as head coach at Carroll, and he says his team looked good on day one.
“I think we’re in shape, I liked how the guys looked as they came in and again, just continuing to grow and continuing to improve,” Purcell said.
Carroll's season opener will be under the lights in Butte against Montana Tech, but it will not count as a conference game.
Until then, it's time for the saints to continue to build team chemistry.
“There's no feeling like being out here and playing the game with a bunch of your buddies and getting everybody back. It's good to see everybody,” Jones said.