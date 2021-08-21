Carroll College Saints finish up preseason scrimmages

HELENA, Mont,- It was a brisk morning at Nelson Stadium, Saturday, August 21, as all things are pointing towards football season. With just one week remaining the Carroll College Saints took to the gridiron to tie up any loose ends before heading to Dillon, MT, to take on Montana Western next Saturday.
Special teams were an area of concern for head coach Troy Purcell after last week’s scrimmage, so they remained a focus for today’s rendition.
“Ya, I felt good really good about, you know, 99% of the special teams. Coming in you know we had a few punts in the snap situation again, but I think we progressed quite well, again during the last week,” said Purcell.
Also on Purcell’s list for today was getting the young guys live reps. One freshman, who totaled nearly 2-thousand yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground as a senior at Bigfork High School last fall, recently made a position change and made the most of his opportunities today. Most notably with a long touchdown run.
“It was awesome, it was actually my first college practice touchdown, in a scrimmage. I actually just got moved to running back from wide receiver, so that was pretty cool because I'm still picking up on the running back plays,” said freshman running back Cormac Benn.
Benn also told me that as a freshman he is vying for a spot on special teams. Next Saturday, August 28, the Saints are looking to snap a losing streak at Vigilante Field in Dillon that stems back to 2015. Montana Western did opt-out of the spring season earlier this year so this will be their first game action since late 2019. You can find the rest of the Carroll College Saints football schedule here.