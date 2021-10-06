HELENA, Mont. - This weekend is homecoming for Carroll College. They will have activities all weekend to celebrate, and I found out what may captivate the audience the most this weekend at nelson stadium.
Carroll has many festivities planned for this weekend, including the hall-of-fame ceremony. An event that was missed during 2020 due to COVID-19.
At halftime of Saturday’s football game, six individuals and two teams will join a long list of Carroll greats. And this weekend’s most notable induction might be the 2010 football team. A team who won their most recent national title and capped a six titles in nine years run. Something that head coach Troy Purcell thinks is very special.
"Yeah, the tradition of excellence is unbelievable around here, and bringing all these older people back to relive their glory days, so it becomes pretty exciting, pretty fun. Kind of a family reunion type atmosphere, and that makes it even more important to put on a good showing to continue that tradition and legacy here at Carroll College,” said Purcell.
I also caught freshman quarterback Jack Prka and asked him what kind of adrenaline he's going to have lining up under center with his first career home start coming on such a big weekend.
"Yeah, I think I do a pretty good job of just keeping focus, not really letting fans or anything like that distract me. I'm kind of excited, I’m a freshman obviously so this is my first time seeing a homecoming, so it's kind of exciting," said Prka.
A part big part of that 2010 team being inducted into the Saints Hall-of-Fame will be on the opposing sideline this weekend in the form of skylights defensive coordinator Mike Van Diest, who was the head coach for Carroll during their dominant streak in the early 2000's.