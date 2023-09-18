Jack Prka National POTW
Carroll College Athletics

Following an epic comeback victory for Carroll College on Saturday, Saints quarterback Jack Prka has been named the NAIA Football Offensive Player of the Week. 

Trailing 20-0 in the fourth quarter on the road at Rocky Mountain College, Prka was able to lead the Saints to big comeback and a 21-20 victory in their first Frontier Conference game of the season. The junior QB out of Coeur D'alene completed 28-of-45 passes on the day for a new program record of 407 passing yards and two touchdowns. Prka is the first quarterback in Saints history to eclipse 400 yards passing in a game.

Next up for Prka and the No. 10 Saints is their Homecoming Game hosting Frontier Conference newcomer Arizona Christian at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 23.