Following an epic comeback victory for Carroll College on Saturday, Saints quarterback Jack Prka has been named the NAIA Football Offensive Player of the Week.
Trailing 20-0 in the fourth quarter on the road at Rocky Mountain College, Prka was able to lead the Saints to big comeback and a 21-20 victory in their first Frontier Conference game of the season. The junior QB out of Coeur D'alene completed 28-of-45 passes on the day for a new program record of 407 passing yards and two touchdowns. Prka is the first quarterback in Saints history to eclipse 400 yards passing in a game.
Next up for Prka and the No. 10 Saints is their Homecoming Game hosting Frontier Conference newcomer Arizona Christian at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 23.