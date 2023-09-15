On this week’s Saints Senior Spotlight, we talk to Duncan Kraft, who came over to Carroll College from Billings and has now found himself as one of the premiere running backs for the undefeated Saints.
Attending Billings Central High School, Duncan Kraft only lost four games in his entire high school career, and when it was time to decide on a college, he found Carroll College.
“I came here to follow my older brother Josh, and then I found out pretty soon after getting here that I had 130 other brothers waiting for me too. It's a family culture. The team is very tight knit, the coaches genuinely care about us on and off the field,” Kraft, a running back, said.
In his career with the Saints, the redshirt senior has rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
“He brings a fiery attitude, extremely good teammate, really helps lift other players up, just the energy that he brings day in and day out, his positive reinforcement, no matter what he does, it's always sharing his inner energy with other players,’ Carroll College Running Backs Coach Jim Hogan said.
Kraft is completing his degree in Social Studies Education in order to become a history teacher, and while he enjoys football, he has some other hobbies off the field.
“I love to go fishing, that’s my main hobby and I love to read books… some fantasy science fiction type stuff, I’m a little bit of a nerd outside football but yeah those are my main two I read,” he said.
This season, Kraft has rushed for over 100 yards with a touchdown in and Carroll is 2-0 heading into a conference matchup with Rocky Mountain in his hometown of Billings.
“I think the main goal (is) just to win one week at a time. Stay healthy. Protect the quarterback in pass protection and take care of the football,” Kraft said.
The Saints will kick off against the Battlin' Bears at 1 pm on Saturday.