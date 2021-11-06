HELENA, Mont. - The last time the Saints beat the Raiders, was in 2015, when the Raiders were the number one team in the country. Not quite the same stakes today with both teams hovering around .500 this season, but the Saints will look to avenge their 34-33 loss to the Raiders earlier this year.
This one was all defense early. Carroll with a chance to score in the first quarter but Quarterback Jack Prka can't hang onto the ball and Southern Oregon recovers in the endzone for a touchback. That kicked off what would be a scoreless first half.
Later in the quarter, Prka rears back and finds Cameron Rothie behind the defense for a 50-yard gain. Carroll would miss an eventual field goal attempt later on this drive.
The Raiders defense was swarming as well today, finding ways to force sacks and turnovers all throughout the game.
The second half saw a completely different ballgame. Each team managed two touchdowns in regulation, sending the game to overtime.
SOU got the first crack at scoring and went three and out, thus only managing a field goal. That made it 17-14.
Carroll had to at least match the field goal to see OT continue, a TD won the game. They converted a fourth down, and then a few plays later Prka found Tony Collins on a flat route for the score. That gave Carroll a 20-14 victory. They get that win they had been searching for against SOU and move to 5-4 on the season.