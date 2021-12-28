HELENA, Mont. - Both Carroll College men’s and women’s basketball programs have climbed into the top five in the country, with the men’s team climbing all the way to number two, but with two months of games remaining, there is still work to be done.
The men, 14-1, are led by Jovan Sljivancanin who leads the team in points, assists, rebounds, and steals per game, but by no means are they a one-man show, as they also have three other players averaging at least nine points per game. The men are coming off their first loss of the season against Arizona Christian University in a mini tournament in Arizona before the holiday weekend.
The women, 13-2, are led by Dani Wagner who leads their squad in points and three-balls per game, but much like the men’s team, after her comes a very balanced attack with three more ladies averaging double figures for the Saints thus far this season. Their only two losses on the season have come against nationally ranked Southeastern and Thomas More, two of the only four teams ahead of the Saints in the current rankings.
Both teams had their first games out of the break cancelled or pushed back due to flight restrictions because of winter weather, so, the men resume play Friday night at home, and the women will resume play Saturday afternoon in Salem, Oregon.