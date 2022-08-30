HELENA- We are here at nelson stadium for the opening day of the Frontier Conference, number one versus number two in the coaches' preseason polls.
Could this be the championship of the Frontier Conference?
A game that we might have thought would provide a lot of offense was actually a defensive battle, especially in the trenches. The Fighting Saints defensive-line held Montana Western to just under 100 yards rushing, an offense last year that led the Frontier Conference in both passing and rushing, led by Jon Jund.
We only had two total touchdowns. This was an absolute defensive battle. Carroll comes out on top 16- 10 at Nelson Stadium on the opening day of the frontier conference. Next up for Carroll, they're heading down to Butte, be sure to tune in! In Helena, Austin Parr SWX.