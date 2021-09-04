Carroll tops Montana Tech 31-17, Kraft scores three touchdowns

HELENA, Mont. -- It was a battle in the capital city between the Carroll Saints and the Montana Tech Orediggers on Saturday afternoon. Each team entered the day looking for its first win of the fall after losing nail-biters last week.
This game turned out to be a nail-biter too, though it didn't look that way in the first half. The Carroll defense was dominant, forcing a three-and-out on Montana Tech's first drive before a bad snap on the ensuing punt went awry. The Saints recovered on the 1-yard line, setting up an easy score by Michael Maafu for the early 7-0 lead.
Carroll built that lead up to 17-0 in the second quarter after a touchdown run by Duncan Kraft and a 31-yard field goal.
The Orediggers had their opportunities, including a Jordan Washington interception late in the first half, but multiple fourth-down stops by the Saints kept the visitors scoreless at halftime.
Eventually, Montana Tech found its footing, and although Kraft found the end zone a second time, Orediggers quarterback Jet Campbell kept his team in the game with two long touchdown strikes, one to Trevor Hoffman in the third quarter and one to Kyle Torgerson about 15 minutes later. A 32-yard field goal in between left Carroll in the lead by just seven points, 24-17, with half a quarter to play.
But the Saints defense took care of business in the closing minutes, and the game-sealing touchdown by Kraft, his third of the day to go with 148 rushing yards, put Carroll on top for good, 31-17.
The Saints and Orediggers will each be on bye next week, but it's back to the gridiron on Saturday, Sept. 18. Carroll will host Eastern Oregon, while Montana Tech will head to Billings to take on Rocky Mountain.