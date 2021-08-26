Carroll Volleyball hoping to continue hot start to 2021 season

HELENA, Mont. -- Carroll College volleyball was back on the practice court as they get set for a more normal season this fall.
After taking three of their first four matches in Butte to start the season, the Fighting Saints are just happy to be back on the court this fall for what feels like a much more normal season.
Carroll dropped their first match last weekend but went on to drop only one set in total across the next three matches they played.
Led by Helena native Taelyr Krantz, who had 12 kills and 9 blocks in a win over Grand View, performances from a variety of rotation players helped drive the Saints forward, and Krantz says having different players step up will be a key for their season.
"I think the coolest part about our team is that we have contributors everywhere on the court,” Krantz said. “You're not going to have a game where one person is the star.”
“We always have people who are going to contribute, and you know, if I’m getting shut down one game, we have great athletes who can step up in any position that we need so I think that's a great key for this team is just our versatility and our depth."
The Fighting Saints finished fourth of the six Frontier Conference teams in the preseason coaches’ poll, and they believe there is a possibility of sneaking under the radar this season. While Head Coach Moe Boyle wants to see how the rest of preseason goes before they dive into setting goals, she believes in keeping her team aware of how they stack against the competition.
"I know that being ranked and moving up in the ranks is something that they aspire to this year,” Boyle said. “They want it front and center, they want to know where they're at. It is up in the locker room and when I know about it, they know about it firsthand. So that definitely is a focus for us and playing the game the way we're capable of has got to be the main focus."
The biggest home game on Carroll’s schedule comes on Oct. 6 when they host Providence. The Argos are already ranked, as well as defending conference champions. Carroll also gets the added benefit at the end of the year of hosting the conference tournament in their home gym.
The team will take part in three more early-season tournaments before they get into conference play next month with their home opener on Sept. 29 against Montana Tech.