HELENA- The women’s soccer team for the Carroll College Fighting Saints has had a solid start to their season so far. Three wins, one loss and two ties in non-conference matchups, but the biggest test starts this week, they open up Cascade Collegiate Conference play starting on Friday.
The Saints will be on the road against the Corban University Warriors. A team where they previously lost three to nothing and for head coach Thorvilson, he knows what adjustments need to be made.
“One of the things we're trying to focus on is not being too overexcited, being patient, playing our style of game and not allow them to take it to us.”
Coach Thorvilson also said that this is one of the strongest freshman classes Carroll has ever brought in, and for senior team captain Blair Stapleton, she believes this team brings a whole new aspect that they didn’t have before.
“I think we're a very different team this year and we got a really big freshman class come in and I think we are a very big offensive threat this year, more so than the past few years have been.” Said Stapleton. “And so, I think that going in that we're going to have a lot of creativity going at them, and I think that that will help us a lot.”
The Fighting Saints will be on the road for their first two conference matchups, but you can catch them next Friday back at Nelson Stadium, September 23rd, when they take on Warner Pacific University at 2 p.m. For SWX In Helena, I'm Austin Parr.