Central Catholic football gets ready for upcoming season

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- The Central Catholic Mustangs are looking to bounce back from a difficult 2020 season.
Between a COVID-19 breakout and injuries to an already under-manned group, the Mustangs are looking ahead to the upcoming campaign with renewed optimism and some veteran leadership.
Head Coach Wes Ross took over the head coaching job mid-pandemic and is steering the ship through a variety of challenges.
In a city with two AA high schools, Ross has had his work cut out for him building back the program. His roster is made up almost entirely of upperclassmen, and Ross is encouraged by the sense of familiarity they have after playing through last year.
"The unique part is our guys, they might be seniors, but this is really their second year of varsity experience they're heading into is all,” Ross said. “So, we're trying to build for the future, we've got a lot of exciting 8th graders coming into the program, so our future is getting brighter.”
Each player has their own reasons for being on the field this season. At a school of only 120 students, it can be difficult to find diamonds in the rough. Many of them have enrolled within the past year or two at Central Catholic, and Tyler Sheets says he's on the field in spite of others saying he shouldn't be.
"I just love it,” Sheets said. “And even though people tell me I should probably quit, or I shouldn't play, I just don't, I just like to play because it's fun."
With a chip on their shoulder, the Mustangs round the corner into their final practice week before the season gets underway. They have their work cut out for them in September, with three games in 14 days following their opener.
The Mustangs get their season underway Friday, Aug. 27 against on the road against Twin Bridges.