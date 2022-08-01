GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In sports, you’ve probably heard the phrase “baseball is life”. And when you’ve grown up playing it, your dads a coach, it’s probably more than life, it’s in your blood. So can there be anything beyond the diamond and the dugout if baseball is all you know?
Cameron McNamee has the answer as he looks to life AFTER baseball, in our final Charged Up! Player Spotlight.
“I attend Cal-Tech. I’m going there and I’m just gonna study math. Right now I’m doing research at the McLaughlin Research Institute,” explained McNamee. “I still see baseball in my future, you know, I’m still playing at Cal-Tech, even after I’m done here. It’ll still be a part of my future but I've got other things I’m focusing on too.”
Switching from a life of runs and strikeouts to math and biology, sounds like a bigger change up than anything you’ve seen from your favorite pitcher. But for Cameron, he’s picked up a few life lessons from the Chargers that he’s applying to life at CalTech.
“One major thing that you can apply is failure. I think that other sports don’t really give you the opportunity to fail as much. And that’s an interesting word choice, “opportunity to fail”, but I think it’s just, it’s different, and it’s like nothing else. You know, you can hear people say, get knocked down nine times, get up 10, but baseball will test you in that way.”
No matter where he ends up or what tests and curveballs life may throw at him, what Chargers baseball has meant to his life, is something he’ll carry with him forever.
“It’s meant a lot. I’ve met people here that will be friends of mine for the rest of my life. It’s just a game and we’re just a program, but this has had a monumental impact on me, on the course of my life, and how I look at things. So, it’s much more than I could’ve ever asked for.”
We wish Cameron the best of luck on his future at CalTech and beyond.