BUTTE, Mont. -- A scorching Saturday at Homestake Pass set the scene for this year's Butte 100 mountain bike race, the toughest test you can take on two wheels.
It's already difficult enough biking a hundred miles through the sharp twists and turns of the Southwest Montana landscape--now try doing it when it's 90 degrees out.
That's what this year's Butte 100 participants did, starting their trek down the Continental Divide trail at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.
It wasn't until after 3 p.m. that the first-place finisher crossed, and the man to do it was a familiar face: reigning champion Chris Mehlman.
The Massachusetts-born Colorado Springs resident finished with a time of 9:11:13. Though that mark ended up being 23 minutes slower than his 2022 time, the feat was arguably more impressive, as Mehlman was the only 100-mile racer to finish in under 10 hours.
"It feels good, though it was definitely slower than last year," Mehlman said. "I think the course was a little longer... I think I rode like 105 miles this year."
"The heat was just crazy," Mehlman continued. "I think I drank the equivalent of 15 bottles of water in nine hours. So, yeah, it was a lot."
It's always good to see the local do well, too. Sixty-five of the weekend's 500-some participants hailed form Butte, and none were faster than 17-year-old Jake Sorich.
Saturday marked Sorich's first-ever time racing the full 100 miles, as he paced himself by racing the 25-mile course in 2021 before missing his opportunity to race the 50-mile course in 2022 due to COVID.
Despite this, the rookie looked like a pro, cruising along to fifth place overall and first among Butte natives with a time of 10:43:11.
"I would say about three or four years ago, every single dude that I raced with here, I looked up to them so much," Sorich said. "They were my heroes, and they still are, but it's fun to rip with them now."
"I feel like I have a little bit of an advantage," Sorich added. "People are so awesome out there. I heard my name a lot. It makes me so happy to be able to do a hometown race."
But the Butte 100 is truly an event where everyone who crosses the finish line is a winner. Taking down a 100-mile mountain course in the blistering sun is not for the faint of heart; everyone who defeated this beast should be proud.
You can find the full list of Butte 100 results, as well as the results for the 50-mile and 25-mile courses, on the Butte 100 website.