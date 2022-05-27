Day two of the B-C Softball Tournament started out with an hour rain delay, but the weather didn’t stop a pair of undefeated semifinal games from taking the field.
Florence-Carlton continued to defend their state title against Stillwater after beating the Renegades 9-5 with their home run rockstar, Kolbi Wood.
The senior hit two bombs that helped the Falcons take a 4-run lead by the third inning. However, Stillwater made a comeback in the 5th as Maylee Lowell tied up the game at 4. That momentum wasn't enough for the blue and black as Jaidyn Larson added a pair of runs onto the board for the maroon and gold. Wood, Madison Potter and Olivia Coulter also had standout performances sending the Falcons to undefeated semifinals.
As for Sheperd and M.A.C. (St. Ignatius/Arlee/Charlo), both teams had a couple of outstanding offensive outings, which wasn’t a surprise considering both teams had 10 runs on day one.
The Fillies had a 7-6 lead at the top of the 7th, but Izzy Evans hit a dinger to tie up the game at 7. Kate Young kept the energy up for the Bulldogs after hitting a double, and Gabby Smith sent the senior home with a RBI single.
Smith finished the job later in the 7th scoring the 9th run for the Dogs, defeating Sheperd 9-7. Florence-Carlton will face the M.A.C. at 5 p.m. in the undefeated semifinals.