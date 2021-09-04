GREAT FALLS - In the East-West Crossover, the CMR Rustlers knocked off the three time defending state champion Capital High Bruins 2-0, while the Glacier Wolfpack beat the Great Falls High Bison 2-0.
In the rematch of the 2020 Montana AA State Championship between Capital High and CMR, the Rustlers came out strong in the opening set. Thanks to the play of outside hitter Lauren Lindseth, and the blocking of Ella Cochran the Rustler took the first set 25-13.
The second set was more of the same for CMR. Lindseth continued her strong performance while the Rustlers had other contributions from there other hitters and cruised to a 25-14 win in the second set. They picked up the win over Capital High two sets to none.
Across town at Great Falls High it was the Bison hosting the Glacier Wolfpack. Glacier jumped out to a quick start thanks to the blocking of Sidney Gulick and Ella Farrell and won the first set 25-15.
The Bison would make a strong charge in the second set as the two teams traded points back and forth until Glacier's Sammie Labrum put the set and match away with a kill down the line. Glacier won the second set 25-23 and in turn won the match two sets to none.
Both the Rustlers and Bison return to action on Thursday September 9, when the Rustlers travel to Billings to play Skyview and the Bison head to Belgrade to play the Panthers.