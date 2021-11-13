CMR Rustlers Cap Off Undefeated Season With AA State Title, Class C Title Goes To Manhattan Christian

HELENA, Mont. - Now we head to Bozeman where the MHSA state volleyball tournament wrapped up today, where perhaps the most interesting story of the day was CMR looking to complete their undefeated season.
So, with a championship trophy on the line this afternoon, we saw the one seed in the east Great Falls CMR playing host to the two seed in the east, Billings West in the AA championship game, and then if you jump down to Class C the one seed in east Plentywood matched up with one seed in west Manhattan Christian.
First up was the AA to see if Billings West could do, what seemed impossible this year, and defeat CMR...
We jump to the fifth set, which is uncharted territory for the Rustlers, and the bears brought the energy for a huge slam from Kaitlyn Grossman, between these two teams it felt like they were going to put a hole in the floor today.
But after the Bears fought their way deep into the fifth set, CMR's Tennison Hiller seals the victory as they complete the undefeated run to hang their first banner since going back-to-back at the turn of the century.
I spoke with Lauren Lindseth after the match and asked her what made this team so special.
"This team is so special, we're special. We love each other, and we're just a super tight group," said Lindseth.
Then it was on to Class C. Plentywood was the "host team" so for Manhattan Christian to be crowned champs, they would have to win two best-of-five matches.
Manhattan Christian won the first match in four sets, and a big reason for that came from monstrous kills from Kiersten VanKirk.
Thus onto the second match they went. The Eagles up two sets to one and looking to put the championship away for good this time, and they do just that on the back of VanKirk.
I spoke with Kiersten after and she told me how they weathered the storm of having to win twice.
"It was our third time coming up through the challenge game, so we kind of knew what we had to do. Then just focusing on working together as a team, and then going play-by-play because we're an awesome team," said VanKirk.
The Eagles win two best-of-five matches and were crowned Class C Champions.