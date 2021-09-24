GREAT FALLS - In a game that had playoff like intensity, the CMR Rustlers scored three fourth quarter touchdowns to roll past the Billings Senior Broncs 36-12 at Memorial Stadium.
After a scoreless opening quarter, Senior got things going on special teams. Carter Venable blocked a punt, scooped it up and took it in for a touchdown to make it 6-0 Senior.
On the next CMR drive, they went right down the field and on fourth and goal from inside the one, Raef Newbrough dove into the end zone to put the Rustlers in front 7-6.
CMR added a Trey Mans field goal to go up 10-6, but just before halftime the Broncs special teams unit blocked another punt and returned it for another touchdown. Following a missed extra point, Senior held at 12-10 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter Rustlers kicker Trey Mans drilled a short field goal to put CMR back in front 13-12. He'd add another chip shot in the fourth to make it 16-12, before Cole Taylor found Raef Newbrough for a long touchdown that extended CMR's lead to 22-12.
That was more than enough as the Rustlers added two late fourth quarter scores to win it by a final of 36-12.
The Rustlers improve to 4-1 on the season, while Senior drops to 3-2. Both teams return to the field next Friday, October 1st when the Rustlers host Gallatin and the Broncs travel to Bozeman.