CMR takes down Hellgate in 37-35 thriller

MISSOULA, Mont. -- The CMR Rustlers took down the Hellgate Knights in an epic 37-35 classic on a game-winning field goal with under five seconds left.
In the first quarter, both teams got their miscues out of the way in the opening minutes. CMR got on the board first, Cole Taylor on the keeper from three yards out to make it 7-0 early.
Hellgate would respond right back, cutting through some daylight as Leo Filardi takes a kickoff 94 yards to the house to tie things back up at 7.
The CMR offense would strike back, as Taylor would find Raef Newbrough downfield. CMR would punch it in to make it 14-7 Rustlers.
CMR extended their lead as Taylor would find Tucker Harrison who dove for the pylon and got in the end zone to make it 21-7. Hellgate struck right before half, cutting the deficit to 21-14.
CMR would strike again in the third quarter to make a 14-point game once again, but Hellgate would cut into the lead.
The fourth quarter saw the game get unhinged.
After Hellgate scored again and converted on a two-point conversion to take a 29-28 lead, CMR would strike right back, but miss on a two-point conversion, taking a 34-29 lead with three minutes left.
Hellgate would score once again to take a 35-34 lead with under a minute remaining, but CMR banged the winning kick through the uprights to break Hellgate hearts.