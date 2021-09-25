GREAT FALLS - In the biggest test yet for the CMR Rustlers volleyball team, they answered the call with a four set win over Billings West on Saturday afternoon.
After falling behind 19-10 in the opening set, CMR rallied around some good serving to come back and win the first set 25-23. The Rustlers carried that momentum into the second set, and behind great plays from seniors Lauren Lindseth and Tennisen Hiller they won it 25-10.
In the third set West fell behind early, but battled back and picked up a 25-20 win to put the pressure back on CMR. The Rustlers answered the bell again and cruised to a 25-14 win in the fourth and final set to remain unbeaten this season.
On the other side of the Electric City, Great Falls High welcomed in Billings Senior. The Broncs came out fast and furious as they stormed to a 25-20 win the opening set.
The Bison couldn't get much going on Saturday afternoon as Senior pulled away with wins in both the second and third sets 25-18 and 25-16 to win the match in straight sets.
Up next for Great Falls High is a crosstown showdown with the undefeated CMR Rustlers on Tuesday September 28th at 7 p.m.