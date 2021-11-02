GREAT FALLS - The CMR Rustlers volleyball team will head into the Eastern AA Divisional tournament this weekend still unbeaten. After finishing up the regular season last Thursday with a straight sets win over Great Falls High, the Rustlers finished a perfect 24-0.
"It feels really good to be undefeated," added junior Norah Allen. "Our big goal is obviously to win state and we're working hard to get there, but it feel really good to be undefeated."
CMR is a team that has high expectations and talk a lot about reaching their goals, but going undefeated was something that never came up in conversation.
"We got through the regular season, achieved all the goals we had for ourselves, of which being undefeated wasn't one of them at all." said head coach Patrick Hiller. "Our goal has been to get a little bit better every day and we've been doing that."
An undefeated regular season is certainly nothing to sneeze at, but this team is not satisfied with just that. "Last year we lost in the state championship to Capital and I think that motivated us," said senior Natalie Bosley. "Seeing Capital with the trophy, we all wanted that. We really want it this year I think we are all really motivated to achieve that."
While the main focus for this team all season long has been about winning the state championship, the Rustlers think it's important to also reflect on what they have accomplished so far.
"Obviously we want to win a state championship, but we also have to enjoy the season," added Bosley. "We've talked a lot about if you have one certain goal and if you don't meet it, it almost feels like you failed. We don't want to feel like that, so we've been enjoying this season and have been just trying to have fun."
CMR will look to try and keep things rolling on Thursday afternoon when they open up the AA Eastern Divisionals against Great Falls High.