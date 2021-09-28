GREAT FALLS - The CMR Rustlers kept their undefeated season alive with a win in straight sets over the Great Falls High Bison on Tuesday night.
In front of a packed house, the two teams traded points in the early going of the opening set until CMR and Lauren Lindseth pulled away to take the first set 25-13. After that it was all things go for the Rustlers.
Behind the hitting of junior outsider hitter Ella Cochran the Rustlers cruised to a 25-6 in the second set. It was more of the same in the third and final set as Cochran finished the match with a game-high 20 kills and the Rustlers swept the Bison three sets to none. The star of the night even credited her performance to playing in a crosstown game.
"I definitely have to say it was probably the environment," added Cochran. "The friends across the river, the friends on the river, it was just, the environment and everything was just such a blast."
CMR moves to 13-0 on the season including 7-0 in Eastern AA play, while Great Falls High drops to 1-12 this fall. Up next for both schools is the AA East/West crossover in Butte on Saturday.