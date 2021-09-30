GREAT FALLS - When you watch the CMR football team play, you see a lot of the #9 in green and gold. Senior Raef Newbrough has his fingerprints all over the Rustlers football team.
Last seasons starting quarterback for CMR, is now this year's starting wide receiver and safety. "I don't want to leave the field, I like playing football the atmosphere, everything about it," added Newbrough. "Being able to impact both side of the ball has really been a great opportunity and I love it."
The CMR senior has made the transition from signal caller of the offense to leader of the Rustlers secondary. So far this fall, the transition has gone swimmingly, as Newbrough leads all Class AA players with 7 interceptions. Rustlers Head Coach Dennis Morris thinks Newbrough is in a great position to succeed.
"He's able to sit back there and run the defense and just read what's in front of him and just be an athlete, we like to keep it simple for him," said Morris. "We needed him to play quarterback last year, but he has found his natural spot at wide receiver and safety this year."
Not only a successful football player, Newbrough thrives on the basketball court as well. The Rustlers senior thinks that his success in the secondary can be credited to his style of play on the court.
"Basketball has really set me up for just playing safety. I just read the quarterbacks eyes and then I make a play on the ball."
Newbrough and the Rustlers will look to keep things rolling and extend their winning streak to four straight games, when they host the Gallatin Raptors tomorrow night at Memorial Stadium.