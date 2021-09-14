GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The CMR Rustlers football team is off to a 2-1 start to the season, thanks in large part to some great performances from their offense. Leading the way for CMR offense this fall, is junior quarterback Cole Taylor.
The junior quarterback is in his first full season under center and is coming off another strong performance on Friday night where he threw for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns in CMR's 48-0 over Belgrade.
"I feel like I've done pretty good so far," said Cole Taylor. "But my receivers and offensive line are doing a great job. We're just clicking, having fun out there and playing as a team."
Taylor took over the quarterback job this summer, after the team moved quarterback Raef Newbrough out to wide receiver, so he could focus on playing free safety and anchoring the Rustlers defense. After three games as the varsity starter, Head Coach Dennis Morris has been impressed.
"He's a dang good quarterback" added Morris. "Now with three games under his belt, there is a lot of things out there that we do need to clean up with Cole. He's doing a great job right now, but I'm excited to see Cole Taylor in Week 7 and Week 8 because he is making a constant progression every week."
Cole Taylor and the CMR Rustlers will look to keep their strong start going when they return to the field on Friday September 17, to play Billings Skyview.