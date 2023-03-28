GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The College of Idaho Yotes were crowned the 2023 NAIA National Champions just a few weeks ago and one of the members of that squad, returned home to the Electric City to celebrate and visit family. I had the opportunity to sit down with one of Montana's own and get his reaction to being a National Champion.
Richard Tieman: Yes. I am joined today by one of the Great Falls favorite sons, Drew Wyman, national champion. How are you doing?
Drew Wyman: I'm doing great. Thanks for having me.
RT: Yeah, is that a high you ever come down from? Being a National Champion at the collegiate level?
DW: It's kind of crazy. It still feels unreal that we were able to compete at the national level, But I've definitely been very excited for that since then.
RT: You've got quite the resume at Great Falls High. You started all 37 games, you were a two-time All State. And then to cap it all off 2021, Gatorade Player of the Year, which they don't just give those away. I mean, what was that like?
DW: Oh, it was awesome. I was in a tight race, I felt like, with me and Alex Schermer, and I was actually on vacation when I got the notification that I was the Gatorade Player of the Year.
RT: And you guys got as far as the state title game your senior year came up just one game shy of being crowned state champions. And now at the next level, you go to the game and you win the game. Like emotionally, what's the kind of difference there?
DW: Yeah, I mean, definitely the difference between all 50 states and one state. But both games are actually down to the wire and the last play of the game, but I'm grateful that the outcome was a little bit different this time.
RT: You guys were 36 and one. You were averaging 12.1 points. You had 4.4 rebounds. So what's it like to be Drew Wyman?
DW: That's a great question. Honestly, it's just been.. I'm just grateful for all the support I have from the Great Falls community. I've had a lot of people reach out. I wouldn't be in the position that I'm at without all my teammates, all my coaches and all that support.
RT: So you had a pretty epic ending yourself for this National Title game. You scored the last three points, a layup and then a free throw. You told me you haven't really watched the game back yet at all, so this is going to be fun. We're going to watch the last, I think, 77 seconds of the game. This is when they brought it within two, which is all Drew Wyman.
RT: So here we go.
DW: Let's do it.
RT: So there it is. Now it's a two point game.
DW: So this play is supposed to go to number 12. Jake O'Neil. I'm just sitting in the corner waiting to see I can get an open three. Then he goes, and he's supposed to shoot it. I honestly just go to rebound, but my guy goes over to help, so I get the drop off. Props to him, it’s a great pass. I think everyone's a little tense here. We gotta get a stop.
RT: Over 45 seconds left. And so now it's a two point game again.
DW: Yeah, right now we're just waiting for the clock to tick down a little bit to get to the end of the shot clock.
RT: There you go again.
DW: Yeah. So I got the shot I wanted to get to. I got my right hook but the shot didn't go. So next, my mentality is to focus on getting back down the court.
RT: So here's a foul shot. Now it's a one point game.
DW: So not this one. I'm thinking we're either going to be up one or we're going to be tied, but it's still going to be our ball. So focused on getting the rebound here.
RT: Up and off. There’s our hero shot of Drew right there. Look at that.
DW: So now we're all just thinking, okay, what's our defense? What are our matchups? I got the first one, so I still feel pretty good.
RT: Now, when you miss this second one, what immediately goes through your mind?
DW: First, I'm thinking, a three beats us. Two ties it. That's the first thing I'm thinking of. Another thing is this next play mentality. You gotta get back on defense, make the play. You know, the guy gets downhill on us.
RT: Wow. And off the rim. But there it is. You guys are National Champions. I mean, that happened fast.
DW: It was a blur, honestly. Everyone's like, “I don't even know. It just happened.”
RT: 2023 and Air National Champions, The College of Idaho Yotes. Drew Wyman with the last three points. Well, it's been a pleasure. Drew, thank you so much.
DW: Thank you. I appreciate it.
RT: All right, that was Great Falls own Drew Wyman fresh off his NAIA National Championship with the College of Idaho Yotes.