Argos advance to ACHA D2 National tournament

GREAT FALLS- To cap off the season the University of Providence hockey team takes down the top-seeded University of Mary, now qualifying them for the ACHA D2 National tournament two years in a row.
Argos finished the season 6-8, and last year took home the conference championship with a 22-8-2 record.
Due to COVID-19, this year the ACHA is taking in the top 16 teams in the national rankings, and thanks to a five-game win streak to end the regular season, the Argos will enter as the #9 seed and face #8 seed North Carolina State on April 15th.
Even though this year was an unusually short season, the Argos believe they have an advantage going into next week.
"I think our biggest strength is the group of guys that we have. With the first year.... like half of the team is back from the first year still and building off last year we didn't lose too many guys and we got better as the season went on, so I think just how close we are as a team and chemistry wise that could play a huge role for us in a few weeks here," said sophomore forward Jakob Stevenson.